The Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has finally arrived and with all great television often comes great memes.
The show starring Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine and Rhys Ifans is a prequel to the hit HBO series based on the acclaimed fantasy novels by George R.R. Martin.
Based on portions of the book Fire & Blood, it's actually set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and looks at the fall of the House of Targaryen and the war of succession.
Given that the final season of Game of Thrones proved to be divisive at best, a new take on the mythos of Westeros has whet the appetite of fans eager to delve back into that world and perhaps put that finale to the back of their minds.
Reactions to the first episode, which aired in the United States on Sunday, have so far been very positive and judging by the meme reaction people are already relishing being back in the land of Game of Thrones.
\u201chouse of the dragon sucked me back into got so fast im honestly embarassed for myself\u201d— i hate it here (@i hate it here) 1661133869
\u201cThe ending to Game of Thrones was a total letdown, bro. We never got Jon Snow vs The Night King. Jaime left Brienne to keep fucking his sister. My favorite character Daenerys murdered literally everyone. And Bran ended up as King. But you should still watch House of the Dragon...\u201d— GameofThrones Quotes (@GameofThrones Quotes) 1660791951
\u201cI can already tel that he\u2019s already going to be my favorite character from House of The Dragon #HouseoftheDragon #hotd\u201d— \u2728ehyikes! (@\u2728ehyikes!) 1661134651
\u201cI\u2019m already team Rhaenys Targaryen because fuck the patriarchy #HouseoftheDragon #hotd\u201d— Mae (@Mae) 1661130985
\u201cme a few years ago: \u201ci can\u2019t believe how disappointed i am by the GOT finale\u201d \n\nalso me as soon as it hit 9 PM tonight: \n\n#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD\u201d— kathleen (@kathleen) 1661131635
\u201cme when you say you\u2019re not watching House of the Dragon tonight \u2639\ufe0f\u2639\ufe0f\u2639\ufe0f vs me when you are you are watching House of the Dragon tonight\ud83d\ude0a\ud83d\ude0a\ud83d\ude0a\u201d— Emily Carey (@Emily Carey) 1661095584
\u201cWhen Game of Thrones theme played after so long... #HouseoftheDragon #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD\u201d— Ravi Ahuja (@Ravi Ahuja) 1661134253
\u201cSHE SAID THE THING !!!\n\n #HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HOTD\u201d— Ravi Ahuja (@Ravi Ahuja) 1661133769
\u201cTwitter rushing to talk about House of the Dragon\u201d— Blake Garman (@Blake Garman) 1661130587
\u201cAfter watching an excellent first episode of #hotd\u201d— Matthew Perry (@Matthew Perry) 1661133893
\u201cHouse of the Dragon characters after putting on their wigs\u201d— Josiah Johnson (@Josiah Johnson) 1661131722
You can expect to see this still from The Office a lot in the next few weeks.
Oh...and the violence hasn't been toned down at all.
\u201cSo far we\u2019ve seen dicks chopped, hands removed and head roll, not even at the 30 minute mark. We back baby! \ud83d\ude2c\ud83d\ude02 #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD\u201d— Joshua Gresham aka \u201cGresh\u201d (@Joshua Gresham aka \u201cGresh\u201d) 1661131263
\u201cThey just cut this man dick off #HouseoftheDragon\u201d— Porsha Williams\u2019s 3rd Husband (@Porsha Williams\u2019s 3rd Husband) 1661131335
\u201cAnd House of the Dragon is already disturbing as fuck, insane violence, weird sex, crazy ass dialogue, and a screaming lady giving birth who will most likely die, yup GoT is back lol #HouseoftheDragon\u201d— Nathan Wiles (@Nathan Wiles) 1661132113
However, there were some problems with the HBO Max app which prevented viewers from watching the episode.
\u201cHBO Max tryna stop the app from crashing during House of the Dragon\u201d— Josiah Johnson (@Josiah Johnson) 1661130629
\u201cMe watching my HBO Max app crashing every 5 seconds instead of House of the Dragon\u201d— Tessa (@Tessa) 1661130577
