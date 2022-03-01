It's Pancake Day, which means it's officially acceptable to enjoy the sweet treat at any given time in the day.
Historically in the Christian calendar, Shrove Tuesday was a chance for people to get rid of all the spare ingredients they had in their cupboards before the 40 days of Lent commenced. Lent is traditionally a period of self-discipline where people often give up bad habits or foods until Easter begins.
With thanks to Mary Berry and her best-selling book, Mary Berry's Complete Cookbook, there's a quick, easy and practical solution to using up three rich ingredients.
You guessed it. All you need is flour, egg and milk.
Mary Berry's Pancakes
Preparation time: five minutes and 30 minutes for the batter to stand
Cooking time: 10 to 12 minutes
Makes: 12 thin pancakes
Ingredients
- Plain flour (125g)
- Egg (one)
- Milk (300ml)
Method
- Firstly, sift 125g of plain flour into a bowl and make a hole in the middle
- Whisk one egg, one egg yolk, and a little milk, and pour this mixture into the hole.
- Whisk with a little of the flour.
- Then, gradually whisk in half the remaining milk, drawing in the rest of the flour a little at a time.
- Stir in the remaining milk, before covering and leaving to stand for about 30 minutes.
- Heat the frying pan and drizzle in a little oil.
- Ladle two or three tablespoons of the batter into the pan and tilt the pan a little so the batter spreads out evenly over the bottom.
- Cook the pancake on medium-high heat for 45 to 60 seconds until small holes appear on the surface, the underside is lightly browned, and the edges of the pancake have started to curl.
- Loosen the pancake and turn it over by flipping it with a palette knife.
- Cook the other side for about 30 seconds, before sliding the pancake out of the pan and onto a plate.
- Heat and lightly grease the pan again before making the next pancake.
- Serve the pancakes as they are made, or stack them on a plate and reheat them before serving.
Remember, the first one is always a bit of a mess.
