Howard Stern thinks Rihanna lip-synced '85 per cent' of her Super Bowl performance

Howard Stern was not that impressed by Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime performance.

On Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, the longtime radio host theorised Rihanna lip-synced most of her performance claiming when she held down the microphone and her vocals kept going.

“I could be wrong, but in my opinion, 85 per cent of that performance was lip sync,” Stern told his co-host, Robin Quivers.

He added, “the big giveaway might be when she puts the microphone down by her knees and her lips aren’t moving and the other voices are going.”

However, Quivers said she "couldn't tell" if Rihanna was lip-syncing.

Rihanna performed a medley of her hit songs like Diamonds, Rude Boy, B**** Better Have My Money, and more on Sunday.

Musicians will often lip-sync or have pre-recorded instrumentals when performing on a massive stage like the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Other artists like Katy Perry have admitted to lip-syncing a bit during the high-anxiety moment.

While Rihanna clearly had pre-recorded backing vocals for her performance it is unclear if she was fully lip-syncing.

Regardless, Stern and Quivers agree, the musician is extremely talented.

“I don’t even know why she bothered showing up. I gotta tell you, I love Rihanna’s voice. I think it’s a wonderful voice,” Stern said.

Quivers responded, “Yeah, she’s got a great voice.”

During her performance, Rihanna revealed to the public she is expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky.

The musician’s growing belly poked through her monochromatic red outfit as she took to the stage at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Stern joked that his theory is Rihanna’s unborn child was singing, “I had a theory, Rihanna was not lip-synching but she put the microphone near her vagina so the new baby could sing.”

“The baby was singing backup.”

