Fans watching the Super Bowl Halftime show were fixated on Rihanna's abdomen as she performed a medley of her most iconic songs.



Taking center stage on Sunday, Rihanna emerged from the ceiling of the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona wearing a monochromatic red outfit.

As she opened the show with B**** Better Have My Money, people were quick to notice Rihanna's bulging stomach leading to pregnancy speculation online.

Rihanna gave viewers a quick rub of her bulging belly - hinting that she is expecting her second child.

The 34-year-old recently gave birth to her first child, a son, in May 2022 with her partner A$AP Rocky.

Fans quickly took to social media to comment on Rihanna's pregnancy announcement.

Rihanna's Half Time show outfit consisted of a tight red bodysuit, a red latex cropped top, red pants, and a red puffy jacket. The singer's belly appeared prominent between her top and pants.

Before her performance, Rihanna told reporters she was "thinking about" bringing out a special guest. But by the time the performance was wrapping-up it was clear the special guest was the singer's unborn child.

Twitter exploded with commentary, jokes, and questions about Rihanna's potential pregnancy leading to a temporary outage.

Rihanna performed several of her hit songs like Diamonds, Rude Boy, Run This Town, and more. Her performance came highly anticipated by fans who have missed music from Rihanna.

The singer recently released a song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But has not released an album since Anti in 2016.





Rihanna's reps confirmed the singer is pregnant per Hollywood Reporter.

