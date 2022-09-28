Intense winds and high storm surges from Hurricane Ian are already rocking Southwest Florida cities and towns and it's barely made landfall yet.

On social media, people shared footage captured in cities like Fort Myers, Bradenton, and Naples showing the destruction Hurricane Ian is already causing.

City-wide flooding, bent palm trees, electrical explosions, flying roofs, and more shocked viewers.

The Category 4 storms brings maximum winds of 150 miles per hour and catastrophic storm surges of 12 to 18 feet, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Multiple counties ordered mandatory evacuations for citizens before Wednesday as the most dangerous part of the storm approached Florida's coast.

Here are some of the videos depicting the severity of Hurricane Ian.

Storm Surges

Often storms of great caliber will create a massive surge of water from the ocean near the coast. Videos showed ocean water being pulled out to sea before the surge flooded coastal towns and cities.





Intense Winds



Like any powerful storm, Hurricane Ian brought with it intense winds up to 150 mph. Footage captured by news agencies, residents, and street cameras showed winds taking the roof off of homes, bending palm trees in half, and more.

Rescues



Already rescues are taking place for animals left behind during evacuations. Some videos captured by people show good samaritans venturing out into the deadly storm to rescue a dog and a cat.





Flooding



Forecasters expected devastating floods to impact much of Southwest Florida. Wednesday afternoon, videos showed some of the intense flooding happening in different cities.





