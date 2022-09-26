Ian Brown fans leave show as singer 'curses' pint-throwers firstborn

All anyone is talking about on social media right now is an Ian Brown concert from over the weekend, which has been subject to widespread criticism.

Fans have admitted to walking out after the Stone Roses singer performed solo, without a band, to pre-recorded backing tracks as he began his tour in Leeds.

People posted footage of the performance with the vocals completely out of tune – with some accusing him of ‘butchering’ his own songs.

One social media user wrote: "Gutted to see @ianbrown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at leeds tonight WITH NO BAND. I’m a life long fan but it was bad. #ianbrown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes.”

They added: "Most were too p***ed to care but I had to get out after this one. Longsight M13 was a highlight."

Another added: "Me and my wife lasted 36 minutes exactly before walking out. I think the auto tune on the microphone lasted 3 songs. Real shame as I was looking forward to seeing him solo as only ever seen stone roses. No band at all was a let down."

There are also reports circulating on social media alleging that Brown ‘cursed the first born of a member of the crowd’ after they threw a pint of lager at him.

It’s not the first time Brown has been in the news over recent times.

Brown became known for his vocal opinions during the pandemic, criticising the practise of wearing protective facial masks to prevent the spread of Covid and hitting out at the notion of vaccine passports.

Brown has come in for criticism online following Sunday's gig Rob Harrison/Getty Images

The musician dropped out of a music festival after it was revealed that attendees would be required to be vaccinated from Covid. He also released an anti-lockdown song called “Little Seed Big Tree” in which he refers to masks as “muzzles”.

Indy100 has reached out to Ian Brown’s representatives for comment.

