To bring or to not to bring and iced coffee to a job interview... that's the latest viral debate everyone is having on TikTok.

The whole thing started when TikTok account @caitlinrecruiter shared how some of her Gen Z candidates having been rocking up to job interview with a caffeinated beverage.

"It is perceived from my opinion from a hiring standpoint that when you show up with an iced coffee or and iced latte this interview is just like a stop on your list of errands for the day. It looks like you went to Target, then you went to Starbucks, now you're stopping by your interview then you're onto the next thing," said Caitlin, who has 16 years experience as a recruiter working with Fortune 500 corporations.

She described how the action can be perceived by employers as "too casual" and doesn't give the greatest impression when you're trying to put your best foot forward within a 30-45 minute window.

"Don't show up with an iced coffee or iced latte, save that for well before the interview or after the interview, go and get one but don't waltz into your interview all casual with iced coffee, it just looks like you didn't have time to finish your coffee beforehand," Caitlin concluded.

Caitlin's video soon went viral and now has over 344,000 views, and has sparked plenty of conversation about Gen Z, their loved of iced coffee and job interview etiquette.

In the comments section under the original video, there were plenty of young people defending their iced coffee habit in a job interview setting.

One person wrote, "Do you guys need employees or not," which received over 18,000 likes.

"I'd be showing up to work with an iced coffee every day so at least they know what to expect," a second person said.

A third person added, "It is a stop on my list of errands for the day. My job and interviews are not my entire life. Good grief. The judgement is WEIRD."

"Can we let go of these old school first impressions?" a fourth person asked.

Gen Z loved their iced coffees, but it is acceptable for them to drink them during a job interview or is it something they should do before or after? iStockphoto by Getty Images

On the other hand, there many older viewers agreed with Caitlin's take that iced coffees should be no where near job interviews.

"Professional millennial here. I would never show up with a drink in my hand. Not even just for aesthetic purposes but I require my hands to open doors, shake hands, take any notes. I don’t want them full with a sweaty drink. The sweet treat is for after the interview," one person said.

A second person wrote, "This comment section proves that generation has lost the art of professionalism."

"As a millennial I would never," a third person shared.

A fourth person replied, "Why are people acting like this is a hot take lmaoo !??? I 100% agree"

Given how this has become a big serious viral debate, it also inspired some hilarious skits on the topic.

"Don't bring an iced coffee to your job interview, that's extremely unprofessional," said creator @temi_adeo who hilariously offered an alternative which has since received over 2.3 million views.

"Arrive at your job interview 15 minutes early and bring an original recipe Four Loko, then find your hiring manager and looking them in the eyes and chug it to establish dominance," describing this a way to prove you're an "innovative self-starter who can rise to the top any workplace."

Meanwhile TikToker @ariisaysso posted a funny skit mocking those turning up to a job interview with an iced coffee, where she presents a coffee-stained resume, aggressively shaking her drink while talking, getting coffee everywhere, and slurping loudly.

"POV: You brought an iced coffee to your job interview," the on-screen text read, on the video that now has over 488,000 views.

So... will you be bring an iced coffee to a future job interview?

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