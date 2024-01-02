Viral
2023

In Pictures: Adorable and awe-inspiring images of the animal kingdom in 2023

Almost 4,000 baby seals were born along the five-mile stretch of coast in Norfolk last year, a record for the region (Joe Giddens/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

The past year has seemed full of bad news, with wars in Ukraine and the Middle East along with extreme weather and a cost-of-living crisis, with the King’s coronation providing one of the few bright spots. And, of course, the animal kingdom continued to delight us.

Here are some of the highlights from the last 12 months.

JANUARY

Aviemore Sled Dog Rally 2023Competitors take part in The Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain’s 39th Aviemore Sled Dog Rally on forest trails around Loch Morlich, in the shadow of the Cairngorm mountains (Paul Campbell/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Paul Campbell

FEBRUARY

Southern white rhinoceros born at Dublin ZooA newborn Southern white rhinoceros takes its first steps alongside mother Nyala at Dublin Zoo (Niall Carson/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Niall Carson

Valentine\u2019s DayA red ruffed lemur enjoys some traditional red roses to mark Valentine’s Day at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

MARCH

Zebra born at West Midlands Safari ParkA baby Grevy’s zebra makes its public debut with its mother Akuna at the West Midlands Safari Park in Bewdley (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Aaron Chown

APRIL

Newborn lambs in WarwickshireNewborn spring lambs on Nethermorton Farm at Moreton Morrell College in Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Jacob King

MAY

Bear cubs released at Woburn Safari ParkOne-year-old North American black bear cubs explore their surroundings in the drive-through enclosure at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Joe Giddens

Tawny owl studyTawny owl chicks that hatched in the Kielder Forest in Northumberland were part of a mini baby boom (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

JUNE

Baby alpaca at Blair Drummond Safari ParkNewborn alpaca Sir Steveo, named after one of his keepers, ventures outside in the Pets Farm area of Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

Grey squirrelGrey squirrels in the trees in Liverpool’s Sefton Park (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

JULY

Polar Bears at Peak Wildlife ParkPolar bear Hope and her cubs, Nanook and Noori, in their new habitat at Peak Wildlife Park near Leek, Staffordshire (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

German shepherd Guide DogsA litter of German Shepherd puppies take part in an appeal by Guide Dogs to dispel stereotypes and misconceptions regarding the breed (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

AUGUST

Newborn meerkats at Blair DrummondMeerkat pup Busta munches on a mealworm at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

SEPTEMBER

Newborn leopard cubThe only surviving critically endangered Amur leopard cub born in Europe this year takes its first steps into its reserve at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

OCTOBER

Guinness World Record cat purrFourteen-year-old pet cat Bella, from Cambridgeshire, broke the Guinness World Record for the loudest purr – 54.6 decibels (Guinness World Records/Whiskas/PA)PA Media - Guinness World Record/Whiskas

Halloween at London ZooA Galapagos tortoise searches for Halloween treats hidden inside a pumpkin at ZSL London Zoo (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

NOVEMBER

PDSA Order of Merit medalFire investigation dog Reqs receives his PDSA Order of Merit medal at Hertfordshire’s Joint Emergency Services Academy, for his devotion to duty and service to society during his 11-year career (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

DECEMBER

Pandas at Edinburgh ZooGiant panda Yang Guang says goodbye to visitors at Edinburgh Zoo before keepers got him and his companion Tian Tian ready to make their way back to China (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

