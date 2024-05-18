Viral
In Pictures: Dogs enjoy day out with their owners at annual Goodwoof event

Dogs at Goodwoof 2024 at the Goodwood Estate in Chichester (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Matt Alexander Media Assignments

Families and their pet dogs have been enjoying the sunshine at the Goodwoof event at the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex.

Goodwoof is an annual celebration of dogs which features a variety of activities for animals and their owners.

People at Goodwoof 2024The Goodwoof event includes plenty of activities for dogs (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Matt Alexander Media Assignments

A girl with her dogDogs were told they could bring their humans to the event (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Matt Alexander Media Assignments

People and dogs at Goodwoof 2024The dogs came in all shapes and sizes (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Matt Alexander Media Assignments

Organisers said the weekend event includes wellness workshops, talks from key behavioural and veterinary experts, and activities that owners can take part in with their dog.

Dog on an obstacle courseSome dogs could not wait to show off their skills on an obstacle course (Ben Whitley Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Whitley Media Assignments

Dog on a leadSome enjoyed a bit of a soak to cool down in the sun (Ben Whitley Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Whitley Media Assignments

The Labrador Parade at Goodwoof 2024The Labrador Parade at Goodwoof 2024 (Ben Whitley Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Whitley Media Assignments

Among the famous names at Goodwoof this year were Dame Laura Kenny, Hugh Bonneville and Clare Balding.

Dame Laura Kenny takes part in CaniBike at Goodwoof 2024Dame Laura Kenny takes part in CaniBike at Goodwoof 2024 (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Matt Alexander Media Assignments

Hugh Bonnevillie at Goodwoof 2024Hugh Bonneville enjoying the day out at Goodwoof (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Matt Alexander Media Assignments

Clare Balding at GoodwoofClare Balding at Goodwoof (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Matt Alexander Media Assignments

Sir Jason Kenny and Dame Laura Kenny at GoodwoofSir Jason Kenny and Dame Laura Kenny at Goodwoof (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Matt Alexander Media Assignments

