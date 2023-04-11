Influencer forced to apologise following backlash for owning a house at 21

An influencer was left reduced to tears as she gave an apology over backlash she received after buying her first house at the age of 21.

TikToker and full-time influencer Katylee Bailey from Bradford in West Yorkshire drew attention recently after posting clips in which she said she bought a house outright, completely mortgage-free.

In a clip viewed more than 3.6 million times, Bailey could be seen holding a champagne bottle-shaped confetti streamer, while text overlaying the clip read: “Mortgage free and a home owner at 21 baby!!!”

She captioned the video: “BIGGEST ACHIEVEMENT OF MY LIFE. HERE'S TO MY NEW CHAPTER.”

While many congratulated Bailey, others pointed out their own hardships with home ownership while working in tough industries such as healthcare.

One person wrote: “Well done but it's crazy to me that people work saving lives and will probably work till they are 70 to pay off the mortgage. Stop the world.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Another said: “Work full time in care and have 25 years left on my mortgage. Shows the difference in our industries' pay.”

“Lucky you here I am paying 2 grand in rent every month because I am not eligible for a mortgage despite working 40 hours a week,” someone else wrote.

In a follow-up video, Bailey could be seen in tears apologising to people who felt like she was bragging about her house.

She said: “I just wanted to come on here to say that I'm sorry to anyone who feels like I'm bragging about the house thing.

“Yes, the system is absolutely f**ked, I will never get my head around the fact that I've become so lucky.”

Bailey was reassured by others that she shouldn’t apologise and should be able to feel proud of herself.

Someone said: “You have worked so hard to get to you where you are. The system is broken you didn’t break it.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.