If we cast our minds back to childhood Christmases, much of the magic lived in our imaginations: leaving out milk and cookies for Santa, heading to bed early, and waking with excitement to see if "he’d visited".

But one influencer has opted to ditch the festive character altogether, arguing that "it sets up a foundational and delicate relationship upon lies."

Shannen Michaela took to X/Twitter to explain her decision, adding her belief that "the Santa narrative also feeds a consumerism-driven value system, where a child's 'worthiness' gets tied to performance for the year."

She even shared a five-minute YouTube video outlining her stance, leaving viewers sharply divided.

Some supported Shannen, choosing to follow in her footsteps: "I like the Santa and the elves memes, but I refuse to lie to my kids about it. They know it is a game. They know it is fantasy. I refuse to gaslight my kids..."

Another wrote: "Right. Because performance and long-term goals aren't necessary in the real world. And imagination about a Saint who works hard all year to reward good deeds is just stupid."

A third chimed in: "I never did Santa with my kids, and I had no idea that so many people are opposed to such a choice. Jesus is the reason for the season."

Meanwhile, others jokingly suggested she "deserves coal" for stripping away a treasured piece of Christmas magic.

"I will be lying to my kids idc," one hit back, as another added: "I think your kids would care that you 'lied to them' - that lie of one of the best and favourite childhood memories I have. I loved believing in Santa."

Another brutally called it a "goofy and foolish" take, suggesting, "Santa is one of the most Christian concepts that teaches the value of giving and goodwill."

Some also voiced concerns about how her approach might affect other children: "Just don’t let them ruin it for my children."

One joked: "I am sure all the other parents of the kids in your kids' class will love you guys when they all get told."

Whether you’re team Santa or team 'no Santa,' one thing’s clear: festive debates are here to stay, and they’re no longer just reserved for the dinner table.

