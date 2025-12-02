McDonald’s new Grinch 'adult happy meal' goes viral for one bizarre detail

McDonald’s latest festive launch is turning heads – and not just because of the food.

The chain has unveiled a new Grinch-themed 'adult Happy Meal' as part of its Christmas lineup, but it’s the unexpected extra inside that’s driving most of the online chatter: a pair of deliberately mismatched Grinch socks.

The seasonal menu itself folds in a mix of new items and returning favourites, including the Grinched McShaker Fries that accompany the meal.

But the real talking point isn’t what’s on the tray, it’s what comes in the box.

Social feeds have quickly filled with people unwrapping the limited-edition socks, with reactions ranging from amused confusion to full-blown obsession.

One person tested an array of the new additions, and already can't wait to return.

Another humoured how the new freebie made their day that little bit better.





A third was "buzzing" with their new festive staple.

One person also shared their excitement with followers.

It’s not just the odd socks getting people talking – there’s also widespread confusion over another detail inside the Grinch Meal.

"What the heck is Grinch Salt?" has become a recurring question across social media.

The green sachet, it turns out, is simply gherkin-flavoured seasoning designed for the Grinched McShaker Fries, which come with a shaker bag for full festive chaos.

Alongside the Grinch tie-in, McDonald’s has rolled out a wider seasonal menu. Here’s everything that's landed in time for Christmas:

Cheesy Chicken Stack – stacked with beef patties, cheese sauce, cheese slices, grilled and crispy onions, and pickles in a toasted bun. (Available until 6 May)

– stacked with beef patties, cheese sauce, cheese slices, grilled and crispy onions, and pickles in a toasted bun. (Available until 6 May) Big Tasty – chicken breast fillet in a crunchy coating with mega cheese melt, a cheese slice, lettuce and chipotle salsa.

– chicken breast fillet in a crunchy coating with mega cheese melt, a cheese slice, lettuce and chipotle salsa. Double Big Tasty – two quarter-pounder beef patties with cheese, lettuce, onions, tomato and smoky Big Tasty sauce in a sesame bun.

– two quarter-pounder beef patties with cheese, lettuce, onions, tomato and smoky Big Tasty sauce in a sesame bun. The Grinch Meal – your pick of a Big Mac, 9 Chicken McNuggets or a McPlant served with Grinched McShaker Fries and a drink.

– your pick of a Big Mac, 9 Chicken McNuggets or a McPlant served with Grinched McShaker Fries and a drink. Grinched McShaker Fries – fries with a gherkin-flavoured seasoning sachet and shaker bag.

– fries with a gherkin-flavoured seasoning sachet and shaker bag. Cheese Melt Dippers – four Camembert dippers with a tomato dip.

– four Camembert dippers with a tomato dip. The Mischief McFlurry – soft ice cream with festive Smarties, Christmas-tree shapes and strawberry sauce.

– soft ice cream with festive Smarties, Christmas-tree shapes and strawberry sauce. Chocolate Brownie McFlurry – soft ice cream with brownie cookie pieces and chocolate sauce.

– soft ice cream with brownie cookie pieces and chocolate sauce. Frozen Grinch Lemonade – frozen lemonade swirled with melon syrup.

– frozen lemonade swirled with melon syrup. The Grumble Pie – pastry filled with apple, cranberry and custard.

– pastry filled with apple, cranberry and custard. Coconut Latte – coconut-flavoured latte topped with cream and sprinkles.

– coconut-flavoured latte topped with cream and sprinkles. Coconut Hot Chocolate – hot chocolate with coconut flavour, topped with cream and sprinkles.

