Woman whose lips grew painfully big warns against free injectables

An influencer has gone viral after sharing her "cosmetic nightmare" as a result of a lip filler 'giveaway'.

Jessica Burko from Los Angeles turned to TikTok to show a 'before' and 'after' of her swollen lips. "Little did I know what was about to happen," she wrote.

She then shared a clip of her swollen lips following the lip filler treatment, saying: "Mine are really bad. I'm having a f***ing panic attack."

The ordeal understandably prompted Jessica to have them dissolved, which brought on even more swelling.

Luckily for Jessica, they were relatively "back to normal" by the end of the night.

Speaking about the procedure in a separate viral clip, Jessica told viewers she was "doing a lot better."

"I honestly don’t know what went wrong, I had my lips done multiple times," she said in the clip, before explaining the run-up to the event.

"This doctor was doing a giveaway," she said. "He did everything he was supposed to do. Immediately after he injected me, I looked in the mirror and realised how swollen I was."

"I thought maybe it was because I hadn’t got my lips done in over a year. But by the time I got to my car, I realised it was not normal."

Her storytime video was inundated with comments from fellow TikTokers. Many of whom believed it to be an allergic reaction.

One person said: "Anything medical given as a 'giveaway' is always a no go, I’m so sorry this happened to you."

Another added: "That’s your lips telling you leave me alone lol i thought they were gonna pop omg glad you’re okay!!! No more."

