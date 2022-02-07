A body-positive influencer shut down an Instagram troll who wrongly criticised her weight.

Australian model and bikini designer Karina (@karinairby) often posts uplifting content to her 1.2 million followers to encourage women to appreciate their bodies, no matter the size or shape.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old took to the platform to hit back at a troll who called her "obese" and "disgusting."

Putting them on blast, Karina launched into the perfect response to "publicly attempt to educate [them] on the female body!"

"Clearly you’ve had one too many in counters with blow-up dolls and watched a little too much pretty porn and its warped perception," she said [sic].

"Buckle up buttercup. You’re in for a rude shock!

"This is not repulsive and very far from obese. Yeah, I may have cellulite, eczema and some meat on my bones. But I’m a young healthy female that you could be so lucky to have a chance with."



"99.9% of women don’t look like a Barbie doll.

"99.9% of women have cellulite, lumps, dumps, scars, stretch marks, muscle and skin.

"99.9% of women would never date you because of your repulsive outlook on what a female should look like.

Karina continued: "And as for people supporting what I stand for (body positivity and acceptance).

"Perhaps if more people where being themselves online and companies shared and marketed different body types you’d be better educated by now.

"I’m glad we got to have this chat."

Overnight, the Instagram post racked almost 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments praising the influencer for stepping up and shutting them down.

"Honestly how dare they use a reference from the office as their name, only to spew blasphemy against our goddess," one joked.

Another added: "You’re súper brave! You’re an inspiration! You’re WOMAN!"

While one said they "always applaud your response to these."

Indy100 reached out to Karina for comment.



