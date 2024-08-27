Influencer issues warning after terrifying experience in Paris club

An Australian influencer has issued a shocking warning after suffering a terrifying experience and being charged an extortionate amount for a bottle of tequila in a Paris nightclub.

The life of an influencer might seem glamorous on the face of it, but one woman has opened up about the horrifying situation she and her friends ended up in while out in France.

Opening up in a video, TikToker Jacquie Alexander explained she and her friends were enjoying a night at a rooftop bar in Paris. There, a man approached them while they were sitting at the bar and it seemed as though everyone at the place knew him.

They got chatting to him and were encouraged to go to a bar he owns as he had promised to “sort you all out”, so they took his business card.

Despite there being a huge queue, the group were let straight in and didn’t have to pay the entrance fee. But after that, Alexander explained, “things started getting weird”.

She explained one of her friends was wearing shorts, which aren’t allowed under the dress code, but there was a shop inside the club to buy some trousers, which she claimed were expensive at around $400AUD (£205).

The man they had met earlier said he would sort them out with a table and drinks for free. They were given a bottle of tequila, but Alexander claims she can't remember anything after that.

She explained: “I have no recollection of anything, I am so lucky I was with a really good group of friends, I was with people that got me home safe.

“This morning I woke up in my bed, like on top of my bed just in my clothes. I don’t do that.”

@jacquiealexander_ ⚠️ please don’t be like me when travelling #parisscam

Alexander continued, explaining she was really anxious when she woke up and her “heart dropped” when she checked her bank account.

“[I was] smacked in the face with an amount from the club that I did not authorise.”

Alexander said at dinner the evening after, she and friends looked up reviews of the club they had been to and found other claims of people being “roofied” there and having money taken from their cards without their consent.

The TikToker revealed in the comments that she was charged $5,000 (£2,564) at the venue. Although she was left “traumatised” by the incident, Alexander also said she was grateful it was just money as things could have turned out much worse.

