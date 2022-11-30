A police officer who describes herself as a “good girl gone bad” has left the force to pursue OnlyFans stardom.

The now former-PC Sam Helena – known as “Officer Naughty” to her followers on the subscription site – was suspended from London’s Metropolitan Police after they discovered her X-rated alter ego.

She quit her job of nearly seven years in light of the fall-out and is now the subject of a professional standards investigation, but that doesn’t seem to have dampened her spirits.

Helena, who also posts pretty raunchy pics on her other social media accounts under the name Inked Barbie, posted a video on Instagram last week showing her transformation over the years.

It begins with a 2017 picture of her looking every bit the consummate professional while receiving a “commendation for assisting with a tragic accident”, and ends with a shot of her posing in a bondage-corset-style dress. The defiant soundtrack she chose for the reel? ‘Unstoppable’ by Sia.





And yet, her recent suspension wasn’t the first time she’d gotten in trouble for her online activities.

Back in 2020, Helena was reprimanded over a TikTok in which she posed using a glamorous filter and showed off her tongue piercing.

The social media platform subsequently removed the offending clip but she reposted it to Instagram, to the delight of her adoring followers.

The Met confirmed Helena’s post-OnlyFans punishment in a statement saying: “We are aware of the account and the officer, who has ­tendered their resignation, has been suspended.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is investigating.”

Meanwhile, former officers have offered their take on the whole affair, with retired DCI Mick Neville telling The Sun: “We are all entitled to a ­private life but when you become a PC you sign up to the Code of Ethics.

“This states ‘I will behave in a manner, whether on or off duty, which does not bring discredit on the police service or undermine public confidence in policing.’

“This officer has demeaned her uniform by posing and pouting on social media.”

He added: “The new commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to clamp down on misconduct and misogyny in the force.

“The last thing [he] needs is a stripping WPC calling herself ‘Officer Naughty’ to add to his woes."

