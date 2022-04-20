A Twitter user has sparked debate online after making fun of a mass-produced suburban home - leading some to question whether the house is considered nice or not.

Mass-produced suburban homes are extremely common in residential areas of the US. These styles of homes grew popular after World War II and continue to dominate the housing market as many mass-produced homes come in diverse sizes, prices, and styles fitting every need.

On Monday, Brandon Haramitweeted a picture of a typical-looking suburban house with the caption, "Your friend [from] HS: “oh my god we finally saved up and bought our dream house!” The House:"

From the tweet, Harami seems to insinuate that the house is ugly and undesirable as a joke but people still took issue with it.

Harami followed up his joke by saying: "I tweet this from my overpriced apartment."

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Harami's tweet went viral with over 70k likes and 6k quotes tweets. While many found his burn at suburban houses funny, others thought it was rude.

Twitter users got into a debate, with some arguing for the mass-produced home.





Other Twitter users argued against the house.





It seems Harami's joke was lost upon many people who called out the Twitter user for being hateful toward people who do not have a lot of money or prefer simplicity.



Harami tweeted again clarifying the tweet was a joke and "it's ok to roast people online." The Twitter user added that "if you're happy in this house my tweet shouldn't matter!"

However, almost everyone could agree the price of homes, especially mass-produced, like the home Harami used, is unattainable. For people who do not want to live in a city or want to own a home, this is often the only affordable option.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

