A Twitter user has sparked debate online after making fun of a mass-produced suburban home - leading some to question whether the house is considered nice or not.
Mass-produced suburban homes are extremely common in residential areas of the US. These styles of homes grew popular after World War II and continue to dominate the housing market as many mass-produced homes come in diverse sizes, prices, and styles fitting every need.
On Monday, Brandon Haramitweeted a picture of a typical-looking suburban house with the caption, "Your friend [from] HS: “oh my god we finally saved up and bought our dream house!” The House:"
From the tweet, Harami seems to insinuate that the house is ugly and undesirable as a joke but people still took issue with it.
Harami followed up his joke by saying: "I tweet this from my overpriced apartment."
Your friend form HS: \u201coh my god we finally saved up and bought our dream house!\u201d\n\nThe House:pic.twitter.com/x55x5hEeIY— Brandon Harami \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Brandon Harami \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1650330014
Harami's tweet went viral with over 70k likes and 6k quotes tweets. While many found his burn at suburban houses funny, others thought it was rude.
Twitter users got into a debate, with some arguing for the mass-produced home.
I\u2019d rather have a yard, a garage, and more than 500 square feet than live in some shitty overpriced city apartment. Even if it\u2019s a mcmansion. Still beats city living any day of the week. My mortgage is less than your rent and I get 3x the space. Why is this bad? Genuinely curious— J-BREEZY (@J-BREEZY) 1650389161
I\u2019m confused. What\u2019s wrong this single family home with a yard and garage? Am I missing something? Not everyone can afford a million dollar home lol.— thicc n tired (@thicc n tired) 1650404321
Other Twitter users argued against the house.
It's a cookie cutter house built by the lowest bidder. The problem is not the house itself but the fact that prices have gotten so outrageous that this kind of home is now people's "dream home". 1 of 1,000,000. Dreams are no longer dreams they're practicalities.— kevin le fort (@kevin le fort) 1650408305
It\u2019s a nice house, but it\u2019s so generic. It\u2019s hard to imagine something this generic is a \u201cdream house\u201d— Sarah Dutcher (@Sarah Dutcher) 1650425094
Nothing. It seems close to neighboring houses and the building materials don't look top shelf. And if the price is anything like where I live, it's over half a million dollars (it was likely half that five years ago). That's probably the OP's point. Not a lot of bang for the $.— My electric car is powered by coal. (@My electric car is powered by coal.) 1650470944
It seems Harami's joke was lost upon many people who called out the Twitter user for being hateful toward people who do not have a lot of money or prefer simplicity.
Harami tweeted again clarifying the tweet was a joke and "it's ok to roast people online." The Twitter user added that "if you're happy in this house my tweet shouldn't matter!"
However, almost everyone could agree the price of homes, especially mass-produced, like the home Harami used, is unattainable. For people who do not want to live in a city or want to own a home, this is often the only affordable option.
that would cost 3.4 million dollars where i live— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@Shibetoshi Nakamoto) 1650406971
