Ivanka Trump appeared to have a particular vibe in mind for her half-sister Tiffany Trump's wedding photos after she cropped out her brother, Donald Trump Jr's fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

On Saturday (12 November), Ivanka, 41, was the maid of honour at 29-year-old Tiffany's wedding to the 25-year-old billionaire, Michael Boulos.

All of the Trump family members sported Easter pastel-coloured or gold dresses except for Guilfoyle, 53, who donned a black dress.

According to Daily Mail, Ivanka's flowy and draped baby blue-coloured dress was a replica of the one the American actress and Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly wore in the 1955 film To Catch a Thief.

Ivanka took to her Instagram and Twitter to share photos of Tiffany's most important day at Mar- a-Lago.

And their father, former President Donald Trump walked Tiffany down the aisle as a pastel floral arch paved the way for her and the bridal party.

But one photo caught people's attention.

Tiffany wore a dazzling Elie Saab gown and was in the center of the photo with her mother, Marla Maples, to her right in a muted purple dress to her right.

Next to Maples was Tiffany's sister-in-law Lara Trump who sported a gilded sparkled dress.

To the left of Tiffany's was her stepmother Melania Trump who wore a nude-coloured gown, and Ivanka, who was next to Melania, was seen in the light blue dress.

Next to Ivanka was Guilfoyle, dressed in an all-black dress with ruffled sleeves.

However, the images Ivanka decided to share on social media had Guilfoyle cropped entirely out.

Although it is unclear if Tiffany asked guests to wear the pastel colours, it didn't stop people from poking fun and asking why Guilfoyle was cropped out.

One person on Twitter wrote: "One of the funniest things I have seen in a long time… @IvankaTrump cropped @kimguilfoyle out of her Instagram post from Tiffany Trump's wedding."

"@kimguilfoyle is it that Ivanka hates you or realizes you ruined the photo? Either way….Ivanka cropped you out," another added.

A third, who joked about the blue-coloured dress Ivanka wore was an apparent indication that she voted Democrat, wrote: "Blue. I knew it; you voted blue."

Guilfoyle was a former Fox News host and had been dating Donald Jr since 2018.

On New Year's Eve 2020, the couple got engaged.

It isn't clear if Ivanka and Guilfoyle were sitting next to each other at the wedding or if they have a close relationship.

