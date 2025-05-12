An invisible art sculpture was sold for $18K

An artist sold an invisible sculpture for more than $18,000 and they even gave the buyer a certificate of authenticity to prove that it’s real.

They say that art is subjective and that everyone will interpret a piece of art in their own unique way – but what happens when that “art” isn’t actually visible at all?

That didn’t stop Italian sculptor Salvatore Garau from selling his piece titled “Io Sono”, which translates as “I am”, to an unidentified buyer back in May 2021.

The sale was organised by Italian auction house Art-Rite, who described the work as an “immaterial” statue and put the estimated value at between between $7,000 and $11,000.

“The vacuum is nothing more than a space full of energy, and even if we empty it and there is nothing left, according to the Heisenberg uncertainty principle, that ‘nothing’ has a weight,” Sardinian-born artist Garau explained, according to Hypebeast .

“Therefore, it has energy that is condensed and transformed into particles, that is, into us.”

The piece sold for $18,3000, for which the buyer got a certificate of authenticity and an instruction to exhibit the piece in a private home in a space roughly five-by-five-foot that is free of obstruction.

It is not the first piece of “immaterial” art that the artist has created. A previous project, BUDDHA IN CONTEMPLATION, was similarly invisible and marked out with a square of tape on a pavement in Milan.

“You don’t see it but it exists; it is made of air and spirit,” he explained . “It is a work that asks you to activate the power of the imagination, a power that anyone has, even those who don’t believe they have it.”

Why not read…

Woman slammed for wearing body paint to a gym, claims it was a 'social experiment'

Man using an 'iPhone' spotted in painting from 1937

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings