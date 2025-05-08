Huge bronze statue of a woman turns heads in Times Square

A 12-foot tall bronze sculpture of a young Black woman has been installed in Times Square on Broadway and 46th Street and will be displayed till June 17.

The sculpture by Thomas J. Price is part of a series called "Grounded in the Stars" which is said to confront preconceived notions of identity and representation.

The statue is a stark contrast to Duffy Square's two other permanent statues, both of men, she wears everyday clothes and he stance is a subtle nod to Michelangelo’s David.

Naturally the online reaction has been mixed with some missing the point entirely and claiming "woke nonsense".

