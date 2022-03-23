GB News host Isabel Oakeshott is once again stirring the pot on social media by sharing her controversial opinions. This time, the 47-year-old compared people who opt to wear a face mask to choosing captivity.
"Two years on from the start of the pandemic, there are still an awful lot of people in Britain wearing masks. Outside. You can open the prison door, but some people will always prefer captivity," Oakeshott tweeted on Wednesday.
Users pushed back at Oakeshott, urging the GB News host to act more empathetically to those who have underlying medical conditions that may make them more susceptible to contracting Covid.
"There are people suffering with severe illness, breathing problems, under going cancer treatments, immunotherapy, etc. and have good reason to wear masks," Twitter user, Helen, replied to Oakeshott.
Why does it bother you. How does it affect your life? Serious question..— ELLIOT EASTWICK'S WORLD FAMOUS HOT SAUCE (@ELLIOT EASTWICK'S WORLD FAMOUS HOT SAUCE) 1648029060
"Isobel, without knowing other peoples worries or vulnerabilities it’s best just not comment. People can choose…," British businesswoman Deborah Meaden tweeted.
"Why does it bother you so much, that other people do what they want to do? If people feel safer, wearing masks, why shouldn't they?" John Allan replied.
What's your beef? Some people are wearing hats too. And socks, even. Sometimes I carry an umbrella. Freedom of choice, ain't it?— Michael Moran (@Michael Moran) 1648027343
Despite growing numbers of Covid cases across Europe, the government has relaxed rules surrounding face masks. In the UK, face coverings are no longer legally required in most public spaces although there are some exceptions.
Throughout the pandemic, Oakeshott has expressed her disdain for masks. The GB News host tweeted earlier in March mocking those who choose to wear a mask by calling them 'snowflakes', which she received backlash for.
People wearing masks make me feel nervous. Nervous that I\u2019m surrounded by melting snowflakes. What about my rights?pic.twitter.com/elBa6JcSki— Isabel Oakeshott (@Isabel Oakeshott) 1646822456
Oakeshott's Twitter backlash has not stopped her before and likely won't stop her again.
