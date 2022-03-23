GB News host Isabel Oakeshott is once again stirring the pot on social media by sharing her controversial opinions. This time, the 47-year-old compared people who opt to wear a face mask to choosing captivity.

"Two years on from the start of the pandemic, there are still an awful lot of people in Britain wearing masks. Outside. You can open the prison door, but some people will always prefer captivity," Oakeshott tweeted on Wednesday.

Users pushed back at Oakeshott, urging the GB News host to act more empathetically to those who have underlying medical conditions that may make them more susceptible to contracting Covid.

"There are people suffering with severe illness, breathing problems, under going cancer treatments, immunotherapy, etc. and have good reason to wear masks," Twitter user, Helen, replied to Oakeshott.

"Isobel, without knowing other peoples worries or vulnerabilities it’s best just not comment. People can choose…," British businesswoman Deborah Meaden tweeted.

"Why does it bother you so much, that other people do what they want to do? If people feel safer, wearing masks, why shouldn't they?" John Allan replied.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Despite growing numbers of Covid cases across Europe, the government has relaxed rules surrounding face masks. In the UK, face coverings are no longer legally required in most public spaces although there are some exceptions.



Throughout the pandemic, Oakeshott has expressed her disdain for masks. The GB News host tweeted earlier in March mocking those who choose to wear a mask by calling them 'snowflakes', which she received backlash for.

Oakeshott's Twitter backlash has not stopped her before and likely won't stop her again.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

