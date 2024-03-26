Adin Ross apologises for leaking iShowSpeed's phone number

Two of the biggest streamers out there are feuding, with the friendship between Adin Ross and IShowSpeed seemingly breaking down in pretty spectacular fashion.

The pair go way back, but they appear to have fallen out after posting each other’s numbers on social media.

Ross wrote on X/Twitter in a since-deleted tweet: "My number got leaked by speed. 3rd time. Here's his."

IShowSpeed, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr., then appeared on video and said he'd never talk to Ross again after the leak.

As Sportskeeda reported, the now deleted post saw Ross reach out to IShowSpeed and told him to change his number.

"Put your f***ing ego aside and change your number it’s not that serious bro. Ima do the same I just saw the clip , you’ve leaked my sh** 3 times. You’ve leaked so many other ppl sh**,” he said.

In another deleted tweet, he reportedly then apologised to IShowSpeed, saying: "I was mad in the moment and I leaked your number. I’m sorry, I’m calmed down now it’s never that serious. I just changed my sh**, I apologize publicly and I would like to apologize privately. I was frustrated. I love you Darren.”

The pair have been friends for a long time, and recently collaborated again on a video back in November after years of not doing videos together – we’ll have to wait and see whether their friendship can recover after this, though.

It’s certainly been a busy few weeks for Ross, and not always for reasons he might have wanted. In fact, Ross inadvertently led to Andrew Tate being arrested and he’s since apologised.

Adin Ross/IShowSpeed/Twitch

The news broke earlier this month that Tate and his brother Tristan will be extradited to the UK to face allegations of sexual aggression after his Romanian trial proceedings have concluded, a court has ruled.

As it turns out, reports emerged that claimed law enforcement officials moved to arrest the Tate brothers after Ross let slip during a stream that he’d been told Tate planned to leave Romania.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel