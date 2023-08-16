iShowSpeed claims he 'almost died' from 'deadly' sinus infection

Streamer iShowSpeed has opened up about the health crisis that saw him rushed to hospital, saying that he “almost died”.

The influencer was in hospital for weeks after being taken to a Japanese hospital in July for a sinus infection which caused a "deadly headache”. The influencer, real name Darren Watkins Jr, previously posted footage of himself with one eye closed and the other severely swollen.

His followers have been showing support for the 18-year-old, with fans previously arriving outside of his hospital in Tokyo.

Now, speaking in a new stream, iShowSpeed talked about the extent of the pain he was experiencing at the time.

“I am f***in’ back, bro,” he said. “Y’all don’t even know the pain I went through, bro. Y’all don’t know what the hell I went through, bro.”

“Bro, I almost f***ing died. I almost jumped off of a f***ing building, chat. I was this close to jumping off of a Japanese building. And I’m not trolling, bro. I’m being deadass. I swear on my life, bro. It was that freaking bad, bro.”

He went on to say that he underwent a spinal tap procedure and said his headaches were like being “stabbed” behind the eye.

“I literally had the worst-ever sinus infection,” he added. “It got super, super bad. And the sinus infection was causing cluster headaches… I pray none of y’all in the chat experience a cluster headache. It feels like somebody has a knife with your eye and are stabbing it from the back of your eye.”

He added: “That’s the one that almost killed me. That’s the one that almost got me… I went through so much. I’m still healing.”

