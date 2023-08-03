iShowSpeed fans gather outside hospital as YouTuber continues to fight 'deadly' illness

IShowSpeed fans have gathered outside the Japanese hospital the YouTuber is being treated in to show their support amid his ongoing health struggles.

The 18-year-old is currently receiving treatment in Tokyo after sharing footage of himself receiving treatment in hospital with a "deadly headache."

The influencer, real name Darren Watkins Jr, was noticeably distressed with one eye closed and the other severely swollen after suffering a severe sinus infection.

He told fans: "Right now, I have one of the worst experiences I am having right now. I can't even open up my eyes. I have this thing called a cluster headache. A deadly headache disease. I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't do anything right now.

"It hurts so bad, chat. It hurts so bad. I can't do anything. It hurts. Everything I do, like, something pounding my head every time and I'm so angry.”

Now, footage has been shared which shows that the YouTuber is receiving plenty of support from his fans outside the hospital.

Crowds of people were filmed chanting his name and singing his ‘World Cup’ song.

IShowSpeed previously told fans: "My eye's puffing up. It feels like a stab. It feels like somebody is stabbing my eye with a knife. Boom, boom, boom, boom. And, I have a headache right in this area (the streamer puts his hand on top of his right eye and the temple). It's literally exactly like this.

He ended the one-minute video on an ominous note: "I wanted to give y'all boys (an) update because I don't know what's going to happen to me. You know what I'm saying? I want y'all boys to always be right there with me, until I die. It's... I don't know, man. But, when I get back home, I'm going to probably chill from traveling for a bit because... a lot is going on. Bye."

