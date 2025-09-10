IShowSpeed x Fortnite collab 'accidentally leaked by Kai Cenat'

IShowSpeed could have an upcoming collaboration with Fortnite, according to something that was spotted on a recent stream from Kai Cenat.

A screenshot has been shared across social media of the moment Cenat had his Discord open when streaming, with one of the groups he is in catching the eye of online sleuths.

Cenat seems to be in a group called 'IShowSpeed x Fortnite Collab' which seemingly reveals IShowSpeed will be making his way into Fortnite.

This has not yet been officially confirmed though.

Loads of celebrities already have skins available in the game, from musical artists who have appeared as Icons in Fortnite Festival such as Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga as well as huge streamers such as Ninja.

Cenat himself has a skin coming to Fortnite which will be available on Friday (12 September). That was announced in August with a huge announcement at the Sphere in Las Vegas, reports GameRant.

IShowSpeed has played Fortnite during his streams on a number of occasions, including with Cenat himself. When Cenat's skin was announced, a number of fans shared how much they wanted to see IShowSpeed get one too.

The Discord chat could be Cenat and some friends winding IShowSpeed up or it could hint at a possible collaboration. We'll have to see what happens when the next update drops on Wednesday (10 September) with the next after that releasing on 16 September.

