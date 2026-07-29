Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet release date 'revealed' by insider

The release date for Naughty Dog's upcoming Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet may have been revealed by a renowned gaming industry insider.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a brand new IP from studio Naughty Dog which has developed The Last of Us, Uncharted and Crash Bandicoot.

Renowned reporter Jason Schreier previously said Intergalactic would not release in 2026 following speculation in November 2025 from Colin Moriarty, the self-proclaimed "godfather of PlayStation podcasts", who thought the game could be shown again at that year's The Game Awards before a release this year.

Now, renowned gaming industry insider NateTheHate has revealed when he believes Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet may release.

On X / Twitter, a user asked NateTheHate: "Now that we have confirmation for [God of War] Laufey release date, is Intergalactic supposed to release next year or 2028?"

And NateTheHate replied: "2027 is the intended target."

If that's the case, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet would be the first new Naughty Dog release in seven years, with the previous one being The Last of Us: Part II in 2020.

The very first look at Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet came at The Game Awards 2024 when the reveal trailer was shown.

The bio for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet says: "Intergalactic stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria - a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago.



"In fact, anyone who's flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit."

A release date for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has not been officially confirmed.

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