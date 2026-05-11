iShowSpeed confirms his 'record breaking stream' wasn't as it seemed

Streamer iShowSpeed kicked off his tour of the Dominican Republic with a stream that appeared to rake in well over a million viewers on YouTube, seemingly breaking platform records and sparking widespread discussion online.

Speaking about the 6 May stream, fellow streamer xQc spotted the sudden increase and suspected a "layer of bots" – though he noted that it "doesn’t mean that he’s botting, it’s probably somebody doing it to him".

The massive spike quickly led viewers across social media to question whether the numbers were legitimate or artificially inflated.

The following day, iShowSpeed shared how he was in conversation with YouTube to understand the unusual jump in viewers, with the platform later confirming the stream had been flooded with bot activity.

"We never broke our record," he shared with fans. "It was a great stream, but we only peaked at around 300K. I talked to the YouTube reps. Somebody botted that stream."

Despite the setback, the stream still marked a major turnout for the creator, whose international broadcasts have consistently attracted huge live audiences across the globe.

It comes after the 21-year-old revealed plans to do another tour during the 2026 World Cup, taking place June 11 to July 19 in 16 different countries.

"We still got a lot more to do, chat," he shared. "And we got the World Cup coming up. And I’ll be going right back on tour."



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