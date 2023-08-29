Twitch streamer admits defeat after letting fans ‘torture’ him in closet

A Twitch streamer actively encouraged his fans to “torture” him as he carried out a nightmarish new challenge on the platform.

The pro gamer, who goes by the name Izidore, aimed to spend three days locked in a dark closet, allowing his viewers to pay for the pleasure of tormenting him.

The “torture” items on offer included a flashbang – costing just 50 Twitch bits (or $0.50/ around 88p) – or pummelling him with ping pong balls ($4/£3.17), a leafblower ($5/£3.96) or a water shooter ($15/£11.90).

However, Izidore looked visibly defeated after he passed the halfway mark, and with 49 hours and 27 minutes to go, he bowed out of his makeshift hellhole.

Just before he left the wardrobe, he began weeping, telling fans he couldn’t sleep, couldn’t see and couldn’t breathe.

He then decided to let some “air” into the tiny room and told his girlfriend, June, who appeared at the door that he “didn’t want to stop”.

However, after bursting into tears, he admitted defeat and trudged sadly out.

The streamer was showered with support on Twitch chat following his sudden exit. However, he will soon have to face the dramatic forfeit he set himself.

Before embarking on the task, Izidore pledged that if he quit before the 72 hours was up, he’d “total" his own car.

And however baffling this whole thing might seem, it’s worth noting that Izidore isn’t the first influencer to embark upon the self-confinement exercise.

He follows fellow streamer Erby who, last week, completed his own three-day stint in a pitch-black cupboard.

Erby then pushed his moderator, who’s known as C0usta, to make his own attempt, promising him a new car if he should succeed.

However, the 2005 Chevrolet Suburban clearly wasn't tempting enough, and C0usta quit after around 24 hours.

Ahead of Izidore’s attempt, his girlfriend, June, who was tasked with hurling eggs at her partner, explained why he’d decided to give the challenge a go.

“This actually isn’t his first closet stream, he’s been doing challenges for years,” she told Dexerto.

“He’s good friends with Erby [...] and when C0usta quit the challenge, Izi set up the exact same challenge here to prove that he can do it.”

Speculating on Izidore’s expectations, June continued: “I think he’s expecting to lose his mind and come out victorious on the other side better for it.

“I honestly expect him to complete the challenge – he has been doing challenges like this for like four years and has never quit yet!”

