Standing in front of a seemingly busy high street in London, Jacob Rees-Mogg announced the government's new plan to help businesses with the rising cost of energy bills.
The new plan will offer businesses, schools, hospitals, and more not protected by the energy price cap a discount on wholesale gas for six months according to Rees-Mogg, the new Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
In the video announcement, footage of people walking along the busy street and going into different shops.
"The action we are taking will boost growth and protect jobs and livelihoods. We want to keep high streets, like this one, humming this winter and beyond," Rees-Mogg said.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
However, a quick turn of the camera would reveal the street Rees-Mogg was standing on actually has a boarded up shop and a pile of rubbish.
Sky News reporter Sam Coates tweeted a larger context.
\u201cSo there will be no Commons announcement from Jacob Rees Mogg tomorrow about the energy bill help for business - just a Beis press release at 9am.\n\nAnd ... perhaps ... an online video? This was spotted being filmed earlier today in Westminster. \n\nWhat a lot of people involved.\u201d— Sam Coates Sky (@Sam Coates Sky) 1663695875
Behind the cameras on Sutton Ground, where Rees-Mogg was standing, was boarded-up shop and a pile of trash. On Google Maps, the street view also showed a closed business next to the boarded-up one.
On Twitter, people mocked Rees-Mogg for boasting about businesses on the high street while standing on the not-so-idyllic road.
\u201c@Jacob_Rees_Mogg Jacob Rees-Mogg - "We want to keep high streets humming like this one."\n\nPity they didn't swing the camera around. \ud83d\udc47\u201d— Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob Rees-Mogg) 1663750907
\u201c@Haggis_UK @Jacob_Rees_Mogg Nothing says \u201chumming streets\u201d more than piled up litter - and boarded up shops.\u201d— Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob Rees-Mogg) 1663750907
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.