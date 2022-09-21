Standing in front of a seemingly busy high street in London, Jacob Rees-Mogg announced the government's new plan to help businesses with the rising cost of energy bills.



The new plan will offer businesses, schools, hospitals, and more not protected by the energy price cap a discount on wholesale gas for six months according to Rees-Mogg, the new Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

In the video announcement, footage of people walking along the busy street and going into different shops.

"The action we are taking will boost growth and protect jobs and livelihoods. We want to keep high streets, like this one, humming this winter and beyond," Rees-Mogg said.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, a quick turn of the camera would reveal the street Rees-Mogg was standing on actually has a boarded up shop and a pile of rubbish.

Sky News reporter Sam Coates tweeted a larger context.

Behind the cameras on Sutton Ground, where Rees-Mogg was standing, was boarded-up shop and a pile of trash. On Google Maps, the street view also showed a closed business next to the boarded-up one.

On Twitter, people mocked Rees-Mogg for boasting about businesses on the high street while standing on the not-so-idyllic road.









Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



