An awkward clip of Will Smith telling Jada Pinkett Smith to not "use [him] for social media" has resurfaced and made the rounds online.

The short clip was initially a part of an Instagram Live to promote an upcoming episode of Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. It shows the King Richard actor looking uncomfortable when his wife asked whether a therapist helped them "heal the hurt" in the relationship.

"You know [therapist] Esther Perel is coming to the table — she's gonna be at the Red Table," she said.

Pinkett Smith then focuses the camera on her husband and quizzes: "Would you say she has been instrumental in you and I redefining our relationship?"

Instead of addressing the question, an "anxious" looking Smith offered a stern warning, saying: "I would say don't just start filming me without asking me."

Pinkett Smith brushes off his response and jokes that the therapist needs "to come help us again, please" before telling viewers she is "still dealing with foolishness."

She reiterates: "Would you say that she [Perel] helped us heal the hurts that we caused between one another?"

Smith snaps back, calling his social media presence his "bread and butter." He told his wife she couldn't "just use me for social media", adding: "Don't just start rolling; I'm standing in my house. Don't start rolling."

She sarcastically concludes to viewers: "She's helped us a lot, can't you tell?"











The viral clip has swept across social media platforms and made its way over to Reddit, with thousands of users chiming in with their take.



One Redditor called the sign off remark "such a knife twist", while another felt "uncomfortable."

"It's like he's responding to a weird fan harassing him," they penned. "It's so uncomfortable to watch."

A third broke down their opinion, saying:

"1) She dismisses his request not to be on camera. Ignoring his boundaries,

"2) She dismisses his request as foolishness. Belittling his feelings and disrespecting him,

"3)She promotes her tv show which has caused so much pain to HER HUSBAND, yet she cares about it more than him."

While another user believes the actor looks "tormented", adding: "I've gone from liking him, to hating disliking him to feeling sorry for him in the space of a week."

