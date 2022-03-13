Reddit, which was founded in 2006, is a popular community platform for people to dive into forums that they're passionate about.

They can also share their own personal stories, questions, and pieces of advice on various topics that pique their interests and the interests of others worldwide.

But in the midst of that, some of those topics cause a big commotion on the platform, prompting others to have debates about what's right or wrong.

And, as you'd expect, Indy100 is always lurking, ready to bring you the best of the best from the website once dubbed the 'front page of the internet'.

We'verounded up 100 of the most controversial moments - linked to each story.

Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

