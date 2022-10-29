James Corden has had quite a few weeks after being banned and then unbanned from New York's Balthazar restaurant.

He was then mocked all over social media and issued a very awkward apology on The Late,Late Show.

The last thing he probably wanted was to see a picture of himself wanted by the police.

Well, that's not quite what has happened but you'd be forgiven for thinking that's what had occurred judging by an e-fit issued by the Northamptonshire Police for a suspected robber.

Northamptonshire Police released the image of the man with jowls and quiffed hair in connection with a house raid.

But it was mocked on social media – with one user joking: “Isn’t he already in trouble for going ape over an omelette? Only yolking James!”

Another user wrote: “Is that James ‘do you know who I am’ Corden??”

Writing on the force's Facebook page, Benjamin Griffiths said: "Barred from one restaurant in New York, and James Corden has gone off the rails."

Lewis Brian Duffin joked: "Surely he's in a league of his own."

Willie Howden added: "He's been raging ever since Patrick Stewart laughed at his belly."

Meanwhile, Julian Thetotalpackage Marino said: "He looks like something from Sims 2."

Police are hunting the suspect after four men broke into a house in Logwell Court, in

Northampton, at 1.30am on October 8.

Jewellery and cash was stolen in the robbery which also saw the female homeowner threatened with a firearm and knife before being assaulted.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may recognise the man in the e-fit, who may have any information which could assist with this investigation or may have been offered any items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

