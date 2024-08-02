JD Vance's first video on TikTok is all kinds of awkward

Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance has made a TikTok debut alongside Canadian YouTube collective, The Nelk Boys.

In the brief clip, Full Send Podcast host Kyle Forgeard offered Vance a box of seltzers.

"We wanna welcome you to TikTok, we have some gifts," he said, to which Vance thanked him.

"We’ll use it on the airplane, thanks dude," Vance added.



One shot of the senator implied he would be featured on an upcoming episode of the podcast, which was later confirmed in a comment from The Nelk Boys' official account. "Great podcast," they penned with a fire emoji.

Vance's first clip has racked up over half a million views in less than 24 hours and some unfavourable comments. The couch-cladded room soon became the centre of attention, with one writing: "JD Vance just eyeing those new couches."



"JUSTICE FOR ALL THE COUCHES," another wrote, while a third humoured: "Incredible restraint around all those couches."

The couch comments come after a completely made-up rumour that Vance engaged in a sexual act with a couch. Memes soon inundated social platforms, before being officially fact-checked as false information.

Even the person behind the joke, made on 15 July, spoke out.

The anonymous person, told Business Insider : "I have really enjoyed thinking about his team and all of the idiots associated with him having to grapple with this.

"I think by the time the AP thing came out, I was talking to one of my sisters and saying, 'Oh, yeah, Trump is already calling him a couch-f***er.'"

@jd Launching my TikTok with @NELKBOYS









Elsewhere on TikTok, Vance's previous comments about Trump have been made into a trending song.

Vance previously called himself a "never Trump guy," adding that he's "never liked him."

His anti-Trump comments have been remixed into a song by TikTok creator @casadimusic that people are vibing to, and the results are hilarious.

"JD Vance's smash hit 'Never Trump Guy' is blowing up on social media," one person wrote on X/Twitter as they shared a viral clip originally shared on the video platform.





Not the best start...

