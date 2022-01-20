Lord of the Rings fans are hyped as Amazon Prime yesterday announced the title of its new forthcoming fantasy TV series.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will be set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books.

But the new series isn’t the only thing that has people talking.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos yesterday shared a picture posing alongside a sign for the new drama, providing fodder for lots of memes.







Some likened Bezos to Gollum, with one remarking that they’re not sure about the "yassification" (digital glamorisation) of the character:













Others joked that it’s interesting to see that Sauron, the villain of the series, is helping out behind the scenes…

















Since the title was announced, some have expressed that they’re unsure about the name of the series…





Others are just excited for the multi-season drama to premiere on September 2:





































The series will bring to screens a story that unites the major events of Tolkien’s Second Age together – the forging of the famous rings – according to Amazon.

The series’ showrunners and executive producers, JD Payne and Patrick McKay, said: “This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to JRR Tolkien’s other classics.

“The Rings Of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Numenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.

“Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

At Indy100, we’re already counting down the days to the premiere...