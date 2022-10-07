Netflix’s new series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has opened up a stomach-churning trend on TikTok.

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has both broken records and sparked fierce controversy since its release last month, with many viewers accusing the biopic of being excessively gruesome and insensitive towards the murderer’s victims.

Dahmer strangled and dismembered 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991, with police finding horrifying polaroid shots of their bodies around his home.

And whilst many of us find it hard enough to watch depictions of Dahmer’s crimes, some social media users have relished looking up the real-life images.

The so-called “Jeffrey Dahmer polaroid challenge” sees TikTokers searching for the pictures online and then filming and sharing their reactions to them.

The search terms “Jeffery Dahmer victim polaroids” have garnered 531.2 million views on the platform, to give some indication of the extent of people’s morbid fascination.

TikTok has made moves to remove some of the unspeakable content, however, users have continued to egg each other on, with one creator posting a clip titled “Jeffrey Dahmer real polaroids”, with the caption: “EDITED REPOST!! [Because] TikTok took down the unedited one with 130k views.” This video has been viewed more than 2.8 million times in two days.

Fortunately, countless social media users have condemned the macabre craze, with many asking why the images are available online at all.

Others have criticised those voicing their disgust at the photos, asking why they looked them up in the first place.

Indy100 has contacted TikTok for comment.



