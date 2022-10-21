Lionel Dahmer, the elderly father to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, is thinking about suing Netflix over two of its breakout series about his son’s grisly murders.

According to a report in the US Sun, Lionel, 86, is reportedly upset that he wasn’t contacted regarding Netflix’s popular series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which was released in September.

Lionel was also annoyed that Netflix never asked permission to use tape recordings from his son’s legal team that was used in the streaming platform’s other Jeffrey Dahmer docuseries, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.

Both series provoked a renewed fascination with the Milwaukee Cannibal, who murdered 17 boys and men between 1978 and 1991 until his arrest.



Jeffrey has become so popular due to the new shows that people are even dressing up as him for Halloween.

Lionel Dahmer has been living quietly in a rural area of Ohio.

The report from the Sun said that he’s refused to speak following the release of the Netflix series, but he is reportedly a “nervous wreck” because his son’s fans have shown up at his home.

Dahmer’s assistant, who wished to be referred to as Jeb, also told the outlet that he decided to arm himself for protection due to the sudden crazed interest.

He explained to the Sun outlet that from what he’s seen personally, “Lionel was not contacted about either of these shows on Netflix."



“I’ve personally talked to a few lawyers, and we’ve talked to his publisher about it too due to all the chaos that is going on and the stories we’ve seen,” Jeb said.

“Lionel and his power of attorney are gathering information and looking at a possible lawsuit against the production team or possibly Netflix.”

Lionel Dahmer was in the headlines after his son was arrested in 1991 for gruesome murders.

He published the memoir, A Father’s Story, about his son in 1994, which also happened to be months before Dahmer was bludgeoned to death in jail by Christopher Scarver, another inmate.

Within the book, he recalled how he was unaware that his son was a murderer prior to his arrest.

Jeb further told the Sun that he hasn’t watched the newest Netflix series in its entirety, but he feels that Lionel, who was a “very caring father,” was not portrayed justly.

“He thinks that none of this should have been made. All the information that needs to be public is right there in his book. Everything else is just glamorised and provides attention to details that aren’t proven fact.”

He added: “When I asked Lionel what he wanted me to tell people, he said: ‘Everything I have to say is in my book.’ But that’s as far as he goes."

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, developed by American Horror Story, is the second-most popular Netflix show ever, right behind season 4 of Stranger Things.

