Jennie the guide dog plans on becoming ‘leader of the o-paw-sition’, her MP says

Parliament’s newest guide dog Jennie is planning on becoming “the leader of the o-paw-sition”, Liberal Democrat MP Steve Darling told the Commons.

The four-year-old golden retriever is “living the true life of a parliamentarian”, because she enjoys a bit of shut-eye in the chamber, Mr Darling said.

Jennie is often spotted sleeping in the Commons nearby to the MP for Torbay, who has a genetic eye condition called Stargardt disease.

Liberal Democrat Steve Darling with his guide dog Jennie (Liberal Democrats/PA) PA Media - Liberal Democrats

During his maiden speech on Wednesday, Mr Darling thanked his staff, friends and family for their support in getting him elected to Parliament.

He went on to say: “Other people who have been extremely supportive are the staff here at Westminster, who have been an absolute delight to myself and Jennie.

“And I just would like to also mention that Jennie is planning to become the leader of the o-paw-sition, and she is doing very well for it. She is living the true life of a parliamentarian, she is turning up in the chamber and having a good sleep.

“She is also being a parliamentarian by making sure that she receives lots of love from wherever she can get it throughout the estate.”

Mr Darling has previously described Jennie as a “tart”, in July he told Times Radio: “I’m afraid to say she is a tart. She loves being loved by other people.”

Jennie is one of several four-legged helpers in Westminster, with blind peer Lord Blunkett joking that his guide dog is “deeply resentful” towards Jennie as a result of her new found fame.

To which Mr Darling responded that Jennie would be happy to give the Lord’s furry friend Barley “some PR tips”.