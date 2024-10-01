Expert shares what to do when your job application gets ghosted

A recent survey has revealed that over half of employers (56 per cent) tend to ghost unsuccessful applications, with a further 33 per cent saying they would likely do it.

While this may seem like no biggie to most, for those applicants who receive no response, it can seriously impact their confidence and motivation when it comes to job hunting.

So much so that almost nine in ten (86%) of those ghosted said they felt let down or depressed after being left hanging by a potential employer. However, if you find yourself left without answers after what felt like a great interview, it doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom.

This is why Guy Thornton, Founder of Practice Aptitude Tests, has provided his top tips on how to bounce back from the rise of ghosting throughout the recruitment process.

iStock

Review and Reflect

If you’re surprised not to have received a response from an employer, whether that be after sending over your CV or after an interview, take it as an opportunity to reflect on the situation and give yourself a constructive self-review. This will help you prepare better for the next role you go for.

Ask for feedback (if possible)

Sending a polite follow-up is a professional way to remind the employer of your interest in the role and company and allows you to receive constructive criticism that you can take into the next job you apply for.

When you’re asking for feedback, keep it brief. This shows you’re still interested but also respect their time.

Compare to past interviews

Reflect on previous interviews to identify patterns that may be prohibiting you from being successful in securing a job. Think to yourself: What worked well in past interviews that you didn’t do this time? And are there repeated common questions you consistently struggle with? By comparing it to past interviews, you can highlight areas where you need more preparation.

Keep applying

If you applied for your dream role but have yet to hear back from them, try not to get hung up on one role, even if it feels right for you. It’s important not to put all your hopes on one job.

While awaiting a response, continue applying for other positions to keep your job search moving forward. This will also help to reduce the sting of being ghosted by one employer.





Don’t take it personally, and build resilience

Yes, it may be easier said than done, but if you do get ghosted by an employer, nine times out of ten, it will be an internal issue rather than a problem with you specifically.

Job hunting is often a marathon, not a sprint. Each no-response or rejection is one step closer to a yes. Developing resilience will help you keep a positive attitude throughout the process.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.