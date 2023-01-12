Did Biden accidentally tweet out images of 'classified documents' in his garage?

President Joe Biden is facing public criticism and an investigation from the Department of Justice after mishandled classified documents were found outside of the White House.

Earlier this week, several news outlets reported that presidential aides discovered “top secret” documents in Biden’s former office and his garage at home in November of 2022.

Upon learning some of the documents were found at the president’s home, Twitter users got to work looking back at the president’s tweet history to see if there were any clues.

One Twitter user, Clay Travis, reminded people of a video Biden posted in August of 2020 where the president showed off one of his vintage cars.

“Joe Biden may have Tweeted out a picture of the classified documents “securely” stored in his garage beside his corvette,” Travis wrote with a screenshot from the video.

In the screenshot, Biden’s garage can be seen in the background where a stack of boxes - seemingly containing paper and files - sat in the corner.

It is unclear if the classified material seized at the president's home is the one in the photo but people are speculating.



When asked about the classified material located next to his Corvette, Biden said, "My Corvette is in a locked garage so it's not like they're sitting out in the street."

Biden said his administration was "cooperating fully" with the Justice Department's review.

The revelation comes just months after former president Donald Trump was subject to an FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home concerning misplaced classified documents.

The former president came under fire for keeping presidential materials at his home after he left office. Under the Presidential Records Act, Trump should have returned all notes, files, and paperwork related to his time in office.

Some people called for Biden to face similar repercussions.

