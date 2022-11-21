President Joe Biden managed to confuse a lot of people on Twitter by posting an unintentional optical illusion.

On Monday, the President posted a picture of himself standing behind his desk and chair in the Oval Office with the caption, "Ready to get more done for American families."

Biden posted the photo one day after he celebrated his 80th birthday, and he's the oldest ever sitting US President.

Draped over his chair was his suit jacket. But because the chair has a wide back, the jacket was unable to drape over it completely, making each side appear like the leg of pants.

With one quick look at the picture, it looks like Biden is somehow balancing atop his chair.

"I thought his legs were hanging over the chair," a person quote- tweeted.

"Am I the only one who thought the jacket was his legs for a few seconds," another Twitter user wrote.

"HELP I thought his suit was his legs," a Twitter user said.

With over 500 quote-tweets, people laughed believing the president was somehow purchased on top of the chair.



"Lol for a second I thought he was sitting on the chair," a Twitter user wrote.

"At first glance I could have sworn Joe was sitting on the table with his legs over the back of this chair. I need more coffee," another person tweeted.

A similar unintentional optical illusion occurred when the President and First Lady Jill Biden visited former president and first lady Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter last year.

