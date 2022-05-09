Joe Rogan's podcast has been knocked off Spotify's top spot in the US.

The presenter and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator had faced backlash for years for The Joe Rogan Experience and has been accused of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Rogan has responded and promised listeners that he would do better, it still didn't stop his podcast from losing its top spot.

So what podcast has taken over? Batman Unburied.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The podcast, which was released on May 3, is a collaboration between Warner Bros. Studios and Spotify Studies. It is the first podcast to come about out of a licensing deal between the streaming platform and production company which was decided upon in 2021.

The intentions were to expand the DC universe into the realm of podcasts.

The podcast was created by David S. Goyer, who also wrote the screenplays for Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The synopsis reads as follows: "A serial killer terrorizes Gotham City, but Batman is not coming to the rescue. In fact, Bruce Wayne has no memory of being the Caped Crusader at all. To find out why Barbara Gordon seeks help from Gotham's second smartest detective: The Riddler."

Winston Duke portrays Batman, Hasan Minhaj portrays The Riddler and Gina Rodriguez voices Barbara Gordon.

There are also major differences between the podcast and what DC fans are accustomed to seeing in the films. Wayne takes on the role of a forensic pathologist, and his parents aren't dead.

Dawn Ostroff, Spotify's Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer, said that they were "excited" to bring "the legacy of Batman to our hundreds of millions of listeners around the world."

"Through our extraordinary partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, we have the unique opportunity to usher in a new era of the universally beloved DC Super Heroes through the world of audio, voiced by all-star casts," she said in a press release.

The podcast first launched on May 3 with two episodes. New episodes of Batman Unburied will be released on Spotify every Tuesday.

Rogan's podcast came in at number 1 in 2021, not just in America but worldwide. However, it wasn't well-received by some people, including other celebrities.

Rock icon Neil Young decided to remove his music from the streaming platform due to Rogan's podcast.

"They can have Rogan or Young. "Not both," he wrote at the time.

Fellow musician Joni Mitchell also removed her music from Spotify following the issues surrounding the spread of misinformation about Covid-19.

"I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue," she wrote in a statement published onher website.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.