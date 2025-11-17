Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse have released a powerful video pleading with House Republicans to vote for the full release of Epstein-related files.

Staring into the camera while holding childhood photos, the women recount meeting Epstein as teenagers, one as young as 14, and express their pain: “We’re still in the dark.”

They urge Congress to expose the hidden truth, saying after 5 administrations of being in the dark it’s “time to bring the secrets out of the shadows."

