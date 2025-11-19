Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed back at Donald Trump after he labelled her a “traitor” — but she insisted she “never owed him anything.”

Speaking at a press conference with Jeffrey Epstein survivors, Greene argued her loyalty came freely over six years, regardless of support.

Instead, she even redefined the term: “A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves. A patriot … serves the United States and Americans like the women standing behind me.”

The confrontation comes amid her push for full disclosure of Epstein-related files — a bill Trump once resisted, but is now backing.

