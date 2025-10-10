Joe Rogan calls out Donald Trump's ICE raids

Podcast host Joe Rogan has criticised President Donald Trump over his administration’s renewed ICE raids targeting undocumented immigrants.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan questioned the morality and effectiveness of the raids, saying: “Tearing families apart doesn’t make the country safer—it just creates fear.”

The outspoken host acknowledged the need for border security but slammed the “aggressive tactics” used in recent operations.

Rogan’s comments quickly gained traction online, with many applauding his stance.

As Trump doubles down on immigration enforcement, critics like Rogan are pushing back on the human cost.

