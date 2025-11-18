Trump calls Epstein a 'Democrat problem' claiming he 'wasn't with him'

President Donald Trump has lashed out amid renewed scrutiny over Jeffrey Epstein, calling the scandal a “Democrat problem” and insisting he “wasn’t with him,” despite Epstein’s past mentions of Trump in private emails.

Despite the mounting emails Trump insisted the fault lay with democrats saying he didn't want "Epstein to detract from the great success of the republican party."

He’s also asked the DOJ to investigate Epstein’s relationships with those figures.

