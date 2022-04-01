John Bolton, the former national security adviser to then-president Donald Trump, has been in the news recently after claiming the war in Ukraine would be worse if he still held office.

Now, he’s made headlines for a very different reason, after hilariously mispronouncing “burner phones”, and our inner juvenile can’t help but giggle.

Bolton was speaking to CNN amid an ongoing controversy, which relates to seven hours and 37 minutes of missing information in official call logs.

New reporting has revealed that the White House records from 6 January 2021 obtained by the select committee investigating the Capitol riot show a seven-hour gap in Donald Trump’s phone logs – a period of time that spans the all-important hours before, during and after the incident.

Trump released a statement saying that he’d never heard of the devices, claiming: “I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term.”

However, Bolton revealed in an interview with The Washington Post and CBS News that he heard Trump use the term “burner phones” several times and that they discussed how they were used by people as a way of avoiding scrutiny of their calls.

Now, Bolton has appeared on CNN to talk about the subject, but people were quickly distracted by an unfortunate mispronunciation.



“Criminal gangs in the United States use burner phones. Terrorists around the world use boner - burner phones,” he said.

Boner phones, of course, are something else entirely. Don’t worry John, we don't think anyone else noticed.

It comes after Bolton spoke with The Palm Beach Post, saying Trump would not be "capable" of negotiating peace between Ukraine and Russia.

"He's not capable of it," he told the outlet. "This would require thinking through a policy and considering the pluses and minuses, the risks and costs involved. That's just not what he does."

