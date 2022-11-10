A man named 'John Lewis' has attracted newfound internet fame in recent years for sharing the same name with the famous retailer.

Christmas time is particularly busy for John Lewis (the man), who is repeatedly inundated with customer support requests and opinions on the store's festive advert.

Once again, Lewis from Blacksburg, Virginia, has gone viral – this time, because of an Elon Musk tweet.

He jokingly urged the Tesla CEO to press pause on banning the retailer from the platform and humoured that they were parodying him.

"Elon, please do not suspend @johnlewisretail. They are not doing a parody of me, it's an homage [sic]," he penned.

The tweet left fellow users in hysterics, with one person writing, "Never stop John you are doing the lord's work."

Meanwhile, another gushed: "Seeing your tweets every December has become a Christmas tradition."

Of course, Lewis' tweet comes after Musk issued a new policy, in which anyone perceived as impersonating somebody else will be hit with a ban.

Musk declared on November 6th that "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended."



"Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue."

Amongst those banned are comedian Kathy Griffin and internet personality Ethan Klein, who changed his name to 'Elon Musk' and tweeted: "Yes, I could have ended world hunger instead of buying Twitter, but people don’t understand the importance of having a free and open forum. If somebody dies of starvation in Sudan, it won’t affect the world. But being able to say the N-word on Twitter is a right we all deserve."

