Jordan Peterson teases 'major announcement' on Joe Rogan show

Controversial clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson told Twitter followers he had a “major announcement” to make, sparking theories about what it could be.

Peterson, 60, tweeted on Thursday morning informing people he would be seeing podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan on Friday 27, January to record an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

He told followers he has “a major announcement to make on his show” adding that he was “looking forward to it.”

Twitter users quickly got to work speculating about what the announcement may be pertaining to, with some believing it had to do with Peterson’s recent controversy with the College of Psychologists of Ontario.

Earlier this month, Peterson told followers he was being asked to complete mandatory social media training after the College of Psychologists of Ontario expressed concern over Peterson’s Twitter comments.

Peterson denied doing anything wrong and accused the organization of impeding of his freedom of speech.

Of those who supported Peterson, Rogan was one of them.

Some theorized that Peterson would be running for public office.

Other thoughts Peterson could be moving to Texas.





Some joked that the psychologist was going to create NFTs, alluding to Donald Trump's recent "major announcement" where he released NFT trading cards.

Peterson responded to one comment that said got a "booster" as in a Covid-19 booster shot.

"No, it's definitely not that :) definitely definitely not that," Peterson responded.

Peterson previously appeared on Rogan's podcast in 2022 where Peterson denied climate change and dead-named actor Elliot Page.



It is unclear what Peterson will be announced but all will be revealed on Rogan's podcast soon.

