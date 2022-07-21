Joe Rogan shared his opinion on Jordan Peterson'sTwitter ban following his dead-naming of actor Elliot Page - and it wasn't positive.

On Tuesday's (19 July) edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host sat down with the actor Zachary Levi to talk about his new memoir, Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others.

However, the topic pivoted to Peterson when Levi said that he believed the Canadian psychologist is one of the "deepest thinkers" he's ever heard that broke down "human behaviour."

"I think if he would be a person that I would trust — I think that guy has a lot of integrity and it — that would be somebody too, but I also know Jordan has his own things that people have issues with. Like, I get it. Nobody's perfect," Levi said.

Rogan then jumped into the conversation to point out that Peterson was suspended from Twitter recently after dead-naming Elliot Page.

"He's kicked off Twitter right now," Rogan said. "Cause he said something about Ellen Page — Elliot Page — [he] called her Ellen Page. I think that was the number one thing. The dead-naming."

Levi said: "It's sad, man, because again, it's just like, there's a lot of fear and pain on all that. All the sides of all that too."

Rogan referenced a phrase his comedian friend Brian Simpson would say about that.

"He was like, 'I come to you for like heavy-duty intellectual shit,'" he said.

"He goes, 'Not for this.' Like this is not a thing to be getting offended about."

"True. Yeah. I mean, look, it's his life. It's his Twitter, or was his Twitter anyway," Levi responded.

Rogan continued on to say that the conversation surrounding gender "riles people up."

"Like everybody's in favor of everybody doing whatever they want to do, as long as it doesn't hurt anybody until it gets to gender, and then people start getting weird."

Rogan concluded: "They start thinking it's a mistake…They start thinking all kinds of things."

Peterson was given a temporary Twitter ban after a June tweet that read: "Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician."

This officially led to his removal from the social media platform.

