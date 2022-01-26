Clinical psychologist and author Jordan Peterson told Joe Rogan "there's no such thing as climate" - and the internet is confused.

On Tuesday, Peterson, dressed in a tuxedo and bowtie, took part in a four-hour long interview for Joe Rogan's podcast.

He began by asking Rogan how he prepares for interviews, specifically with authors.

"I usually read their book. I have two books that I'm reading right now that are future people that are coming in February," Rogan said.

He added: "One of them is a climate change book, and it's intense, and so it's requiring a lot of thinking, and then I have to like look at the criticisms of this guy and criticisms of the work - who believes in 10 years that Miami is going to be underwater, who believes that this is probably hyperbole and that it's a gross exaggeration and the reality is the world sort of always goes through these cycles of change but human beings are definitely having an effect on it, but a small effect compared to cows and other things… The climate change one is a weird one."

Towards the end of Rogan's statement, Peterson jumped in to share an opinion that will definitely have people on all sides of the climate change conversation perplexed - that climate isn't real.

"There's no such thing as climate," Peterson said. "Climate and everything are the same word, and that's what bothers me about the climate change types. It's like, this is something that bothers me about it, technically. It's like climate is about everything. OK. But your models aren't based on everything. Your models are based on a set number of variables.

"So that means you've reduced the variables — which are everything — to that set. Well, how did you decide which set of variables to include in the equation if it's about everything?... Because your models do not and cannot model everything."

"What do you mean by everything?" Rogan asked.

"We have to change everything… The same with the word environment. That word means so much that it actually doesn't mean anything," Peterson said. "Like when you say everything, like in a sense that's meaningless. What's the difference between the environment and everything? There's no difference.

"So this is a crisis of everything?" Peterson added before he answered his own question with: "It's like, no, it's not. Or if it is, if it really is, then we're done because we can't fix everything."

"What they mean, specifically, is… what human beings are doing that's causing the Earth to warm," Rogan said.

"But you have to include all these factors in the model to determine that," Peterson responded.

People immediately piled in with criticism:





